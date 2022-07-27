Amnesia: Memories, Later x Crowd Come to Switch on September 20

Idea Factory International has finally announced when Amnesia fans will at last be able to enjoy Amnesia: Memories and Amnesia: Later x Crowd. They’ll both be hitting the Switch on September 20, and the eShop pages are already live. There will also be physical options available for collectors, who will have their choice of either the standard or limited editions.

Amnesia: Memories was originally a Japan-exclusive PS Vita title, while Amnesia: Later x Crowd was also a Japan-exclusive, but it’s not exactly a separate game. Rather, it acts as a companion to Amnesia: Memories, offering alternate stories, routes, epilogues and minigames. It probably goes without saying that September 20 will be a big day for existing fans, but perhaps it’ll also be notable for those who enjoy other otome titles too.