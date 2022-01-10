Among Us Emerges as PlayStation Store’s Best-Selling Game of December

After a quiet launch on mobile devices and PC in 2018, the substantial rise in popularity for Innersloth’s social betrayal game in 2020 encouraged the developer to bring the title to consoles, starting with Switch at the end of that year before it made its way to PlayStation and Xbox last month.

Over one year after Among Us’ sudden surge into mainstream culture, the multiplayer game is still making big waves by debuting as the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store across both PS5 and PS4 for the month of December 2021. On PS5, the relatively simple indie title beat out AAA juggernauts like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Vanguard, which placed second and third, as well as new release Five Night at Freddy’s: Security Breach, which came in at fourth while NBA 2K22 rounded out the top five.

Head here to check out the full list of best-selling PSN games, and be sure to click the titles above to check out our respective reviews.