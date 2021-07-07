Among Us Getting Multiple Physical Editions

Maximum Games announced not one, not two, but three upcoming physical collector’s editions of smash hit Among Us – none of which are imposters. Here’s a full breakdown for each to see which appeals to you most. All editions include the following: a copy of the game as well as DLC (including exclusive DLC), lenticular case, sticker sheet, holographic access card, Skeld map poster, and code for PC/phone wallpapers.

First is the Among Us: Cremate Edition. Costing just $29.99 it is comprised of all the goodies mentioned above, but nothing else. Among Us: Imposter Edition costs $49.99 and includes all those items as well as crewmate vs imposter lanyard, purple crewmate plush, enamel spinner pin, and an exclusive box to hold it all.

Finally there’s the Among Us: Ejected Edition for $89.99. Aside from everything already mentioned, you also get a crewmate fleece blanket, red imposter beanie and an Ejected Edition box.

These are all hitting retail later this year.