Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Coming Back in Stock this Month

Even over a year after release, many Animal Crossing fans have been clamoring to get their hands on Animal Crossing amiibo cards, even going so far as to make their own to get their dream villagers. Those wanting to get the real deal may very well be able to do so this month, as long as they have a Target nearby. The plan is early this month Target will start having series 1-4 of the amiibo cards in stock, so players can build up their collections again or start fresh. All the packs will be $5.99 and come with 6 random cards inside, unless it’s the Sanrio set which has all 6 villagers guaranteed. Series 1-4 include 100 cards in each set so it may be a while for anyone hoping to get them all.

While we don’t have an exact date for their release, be sure to keep an eye out on local Target stores to see when they get them in stock to order for those wanting to fill out their amiibo card library.