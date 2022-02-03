Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dethrones Super Mario Bros. as Japan’s Best Selling Game

It’s quite wild to think that after all these years Super Mario Bros. for Japan’s own Famicom was still sitting at the number one top selling game in all of Japan. Even through their deep love of Dragon Quest, Monster Hunter and others the original classic on NES just couldn’t be beat. That was, until the announcement today that it had finally been dethroned by none other than Nintendo’s own Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It wasn’t by just a small amount either, as Super Mario Bros. held the record with 6.81 million units while Animal Crossing overcame it with over 10 million sales in Japan alone under its belt. Of all the games to achieve this task Animal Crossing ends up making the most sense, as it’s an accessible game that just about anyone can easily pick up and play without much gaming knowledge, in addition to the Switch being an absolute powerhouse seller worldwide it feels like a match made in heaven to achieve unbelievable sales numbers as it did. It’s unlikely we’ll see any other game even get close to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for quite a few years to come, but it’s crazy to think it took nearly 37 years for it to happen.