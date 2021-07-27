Animal Crossing: New Horizons Getting Free Update This Week

It’s been a while since we heard about another update for New Horizons, but it seems Nintendo is ready and raring to go with the announcement we’d be seeing one in just a couple days. While the post was vague, it mentions the fact that the update will offer weekly fireworks and brand new seasonal items for players to get their hands on. In addition to this, Nintendo says more updates are planned for the future and thanks players for their continued patience while waiting for them.

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update launches on July 29. Check out the official tweet below: