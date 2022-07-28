Annapurna and DINOGOD to Deliver Mech Action With Bounty Star

Today saw the second Annapurna Interactive Showcase, where the acclaimed publisher highlighted a good amount of updates, partnerships, and of course, new games. Among those new games were a couple of titles some people might not have anticipated; Case in point, Bounty Star, a third-person post-post-apocalyptic (no, that wasn’t a typo) mech action game from Phoenix-based developers DINOGOD. The first trailer for the game was revealed during the event, and you can check it out below.

The game’s full title is Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem, and as that title suggests, it is about the tale of one Clementine McKinney, a broken ex-soldier, expert fighter, and mech pilot described as being “without purpose or peace” who finds themselves in their Desert Raptor MKII again, hunting beasts and criminals for money while learning to care about this post-post-apocalyptic version of the Southwest that they call home. Bounty Star is currently set to combine combat and extensive weapon and defense customization with farming and base building, which sounds like an interesting mixture of genres. We’ll see if it pays off in 2023 when the game comes out for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms (heading to Game Pass as well), so stay tuned for more details on Bounty Star as they emerge.