Annapurna Interactive Announces Stray Themed Cat Backpack and Harness

Annapurna Interactive announced they will be collaborating with Travel Cat for some limited edition Stray themed feline accessories. The two items in the Stray X Travel Cat Collection include a harness that is the replica of the harness worn by the Cyber City cat, the features an adjustable harness to provide a snug fit to a variety of different sized felines and a six foot leash which is the purrfect length for the cat to explore. The other item is a charcoal and neon colored cat backpack, inspired by the color scheme of Stray. This Stray version of the popular Fat Cat backpack has a soft comfortable interior to keep the feline comfortable and clear bubble where he can view his surroundings. This backpack can accommodate up to 25 lbs of cat making it suitable for most chonkasaurases. These items are available for pre-order now and will ship later this year.