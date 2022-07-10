AOKZOE A1 Kickstarter Launching on July 12

With the Steam Deck in more hands, but still in somewhat short supply, people have been left wanting something to fill that void. There is also the issue of the Steam Deck being larger and not running Windows – resulting in games not being compatible. Portable Windows machines have been around for years, but have suffered from built-in graphics hardware that couldn’t handle modern-day high-end games. The AOK ZOE is set to hit Kickstarter on July 12 and looks like a great portable PC meant for native Windows gaming. It’s an AMD-powered unit using the 6800U chipset and will feature higher prices than a Steam Deck, but more variety with the kinds of units offered up.

The 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage version will set you back $899, while upgrading the storage to 1TB will add $100 to your total. You can go up to 2TB for $1,150 or spend another $150 and get 32GB of RAM alongside 2TB of storage for $1,299. These prices may seem steep, but this is on-par with what most portable Windows gaming devices are going for – hopefully the Kickstarter page’s full launch will have some more tech specs revealed. As it stands, the device does look fairly promising and should be a nice way to play both modern and older Windows games with a bit more ease than on a Steam Deck.