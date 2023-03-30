AOKZOE Announces A1 Pro and S2 Handheld PCs

Last year, the AOKZOE A1 was released and got pretty high marks for its ability to play Windows PC games natively and do so on an eight-inch screen. Today, AOKZOE has announced that theA1 will be improved upon with the A1 Pro. This will use AMD’s 7000 series CPUs and get a jump in performance – presumed to be about 20% now. It will feature a 1920×1200 display and use hall effect joysticks to avoid stick drift. The A1 will feature a 7-inch full-glass screen with sRGB and hall effect triggers.

The usage of hall triggers on the A2 and Hall Effect sticks on the A1 Pro should enable the devices to last a longer period of time and we’ll know more about their release when AOKZOE releases that information. Until then, the devices do seem like outstanding ways to run native Windows games wherever you want, whereas the Steam Deck run most things well – it also running games on an emulation layer thanks to Proton.