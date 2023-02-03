Apocalyptic Time-Hopping Adventure Loop8: Summer of Gods Gets June Release

Last September, Marvelous announced the latest in this most recent flurry of timeloop-oriented games released over the past couple of years, in the form of developer SIEG Games’ narrative-driven adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods. Set in the fictional, coastal town of Ashihara in an alternate 1980’s period, the game focuses on the daily adventures of Nini and his attempt to prevent the extinction of humanity from a force simply referred to as the Kegai.

Up until now, the game had previously been slated to arrive in the West sometime this Spring, but has found its release pushed back slightly to the Summer. Fortunately this minor delay has come with a specific date. The game arriving across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC on June 6. To coincide with this news, a new video has been released which showcases a bit more of the game’s setting and its residents, which you can view below.