Aragami Developer Lince Works to Shut Down

Spanish developer Lince Works — creators of the 2016 stealth-based Aragami — have announced the studio will shut down next month. Making the announcement via social media, the studio stated the reasons for the closure were due to the “economic context” at present, though stopped short of going into anything specific. Aside from the fact the studio were already underway on new projects they hoped would set “a new course for the company”, though all work on said projects has now ceased indefinitely.

Lince Works’ debut title, Aragami, released in October 2016 for PS4 & PC and while not without some minor issues, proved an enjoyable-enough, back-to-basics styled stealth game that revolved around the use/manipulation of shadows to outwit patrolling foes. The game would eventually get a sequel in the form of 2021’s Aragami 2 — which focused more on co-op play and mission-based gameplay — though was met with slightly more middling reviews upon release. Lince Works confirm both games will still be available to purchase following the studio’s closure next month, so too online co-op will remain accessible.