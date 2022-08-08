ARC Raiders Delayed to 2023

At last year’s Game Awards, Embark Studios took to the stage as one of the night’s final reveals to introduce the world to its debut title, ARC Raiders, a free-to-play co-op third-person shooter wherein players team up to take down giant machines from outer space.

Upon its reveal, ARC Raiders was originally slated to launch sometime in 2022, but the Swedish developer has announced via the game’s Twitter account that the multiplayer title will now launch in 2023. This additional development time will be used to “expand the experience” and allow ARC Raiders to “reach its fullest potential.”

An update from the team: pic.twitter.com/0J3imUtZP4 — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) August 8, 2022

ARC Raiders will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.