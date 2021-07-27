Arcade 1UP The Simpsons Arcade Game Launching on 30th Anniversary of Coin-Op

We’ve known that Arcade 1UP was bringing The Simpsons arcade game back – but we didn’t know when. Today, Tastemakers announced that the at-home arcade machine will be released on the 30th anniversary of the game’s release as a coin-op. The arcade machine includes not only The Simpsons Arcade Game, but also a bonus game that will be announced when pre-orders go live on August 16.

The Simpsons Arcade Game was a 4-player brawler and one of the best games for not only that franchise, but licensed gaming as a whole – being held up as a benchmark in fun for brawlers as well. It was light-hearted and kind of a beat-em-up version of a cute-em-up that never took itself too seriously, and was a rare glimpse at a piece of The Simpsons’ history that focused on the first season of the show as its ceiling in terms of references – making it quite a time capsule for the 30+ year old show. We’ll keep an eye on what’s to come for the arcade machine with regards to the bonus game when pre-orders go live.