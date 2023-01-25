Arcade Mode Added to Forza Polpo

We covered the upcoming launch of the arcade mode in Forza Polpo – and now it’s available for all players to enjoy via Steam. This mode rebalances the game to feel a lot more like the original Jumping Flash games on the PS1 and makes it a more accessible experience. The original version of the game required recharging Polpo’s batteries to keep going and while that was a logical mechanic, it felt like something that would be nice to have an on/off switch for since it was so jarring coming to it from the JF games.

Now with that basically being done here alongside making enemies a bit tougher and cutting back on health refills, the game is a lot more enjoyable to pick up and play. Before, it was a lot of fun, but the battery mechanic felt cumbersome. The game still has it as an option, but those who want a more relaxing experience can have it with the new arcade mode and that is the mode I would recommend for anyone just getting into this style of game.

The release of the original Jumping Flash on the PS4 and PS5 makes this a fantastic time to add this mode to Forza Polpo, and with Sony unlikely to do anything with the IP, this is the absolute best way to enjoy an experience like it on modern hardware and with more modern gameplay options. It’s an absolute blast to play now and feels so much more natural to enjoy after also playing Jumping Flash today on the PS5.