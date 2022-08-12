Arcade Paradise Now Available on PC and Consoles

Ever wanted to run your own arcade but find it completely unfeasible? Well, you can simulate those dreams with Arcade Paradise. The game starts players out as owners of a laundromat. Slowly but surely they convert it into an arcade jam-packed with games.

There are 35 different cabinets in the game, and all of them feature games created for this title. Of course you should expect to see inspiration from real retro games. The same is true of the custom soundtrack which is inspired by hits from the 80s and 90s.

Arcade Paradise is available on PC (via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.