Arcade1Up Announces Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Cabinet

Arcade1Up has officially announced that it is bringing one of the best fighting games of all time to its lineup. While Marvel Super Heroes already has its own cabinet, the sequel with 56 fighters is getting its own. The over-the-top 3v3 fighting game will also have built-in wifi connectivity for online play. This cabinet will also be bundling in the games from X-Men Vs Street Fighter and Marvel Super Heroes with those two games, X-Men Children of the Atom, Marvel Vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. MvC2 hasn’t readily been available since 2013 due to digital removal and skyrocketing physical prices for vintage consoles. Pre-orders will start on September 8.