Arcade1Up Begins Shipping Killer Instinct

Tastemakers LLC and Arcade1Up have announced that the Killer Instinct cabinet has now begun to ship. This means that you can purchase the cabinet from the company’s website or authorized retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart. The legendary 90s fighting game will be included with the cabinet along with its sequel, Killer Instinct 2. Players can also expect three different versions of the legendary Battletoads game. These include the arcade version, 8-bit and 16-bit versions. This retails for $699 and includes the riser, a light-up marquee, matching stool, and wi-fi capabilities. Arcade1Up also announced a bigger PRO version of the cabinet that will launch down the line.