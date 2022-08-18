Arkane Austin Talks About Bringing Redfall’s World to Life

While Bethesda will be present at Gamescom this year, there was no word that any of their heavily anticipated upcoming games Redfall and Starfield would be playable at the show (though there will be photo opportunities with VASCO, Starfield’s robot companion). Perhaps to make up for the slight absence, Bethesda have now shared a 21-minutes behind-the-scenes discussion with Arkane Austin about their work on Redfall’s world and what goes into crafting the first-person vampire-slaying action game, which you can check out below.

Over the course of the talk about what is described as Arkane’s most ambitious game yet, the team gives us further insights into the game and its world, from wanting to do something different, the origins of the vampires courtesy of the biotech company performing blood-based experiments on the Massachusetts island, the personalities of the enemies, a bigger look into the four characters you can play as in solo or co-op, the weapons and abilities players will wield, and much, much more. Redfall is due out in 2023 for Xbox Series X and PC, and indeed looks like it’s shaping up to be worth the wait. Now to just hope that we can get our hand on it sometime between now and then…