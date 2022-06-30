Arkane Studios Welcomes you to Redfall, Home of Idyllic Vacation Spots and Vampires

Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks today dropped a new trailer for Redfall.

Redfall is not only the name of Arkane Studios’ next major project, it’s also the fictional island town of Redfall, Massachusetts that the game takes place. This idyllic town looks like it was ripped right out of a post card. However, unfortunately, it’s now infested with vampires.

Redfall is an open-world story-driven FPS where players can fight alone or squad up with up to 4 players to defeat the vampire infestation. The trailer showcases some of the locales you’ll visit, the four playable characters, and some of the crazy weapon combos you’ll use to bite back and retake Redfall.

Redfall launches some time in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.