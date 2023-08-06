Arn Anderson Joins Ultra Pro Wrestling DLC Roster

Ultra Pro Wrestling’s team has a big trailer set for later this month, but before that, they decided to announce one more big legendary free agent DLC member to the roster – and it’s arguably the biggest one yet. “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson will be joining the roster and he’s one of pro wrestling greatest wrestlers and promos of all-time and yet hasn’t been put into video games nearly as much as he should have. Despite being under WWE contract for the better part of 20 years, he wasn’t in even a handful of games – but was at least included alongside his Dangerous Alliance partner Larry Zbyszko in 2K’s games in 2K17 and before as DLC in 2K16.

However, he was never featured in any of WCW’s Aki engine games despite his in-ring style being perfect for an engine designed around treating pro wrestling matches as real contests with an ebb and flow to the action and the ability to take an opponent out based on limb damage. The Anderson wrestling family was renowned for taking out arms and Arn’s mastery of things like a hammerlock slam and various weardown holds would set up things like fakeouts for his snap DDT – a move that Jake Roberts may have invented, but Arn definitely perfected. His influence was felt throughout wrestling with HHH using the Double A spinebuster and even today, AEW’s Dax Harwood uses the punch fakeout into a snap DDT perfectly.

Arn’s promo skills were always top-notch and adjusted for whatever program he was in. While a part of the Horsemen early on, he played the young cocky part nicely while still coming across as serious. As he got older, he came off more like a badass uncle and that’s something he excelled at whether he was scolding Brian Pillman for stirring up the pot in 1996 or telling Cody Rhodes to get his crap together in AEW and get serious to get to the top. He has had many different parts to his career even in retirement.

Now in AEW, he has been Cody Rhodes’ coach, was initially seen with FTR when they came in and has most-recently been attached to former TNT Champion Wardlow as his advisor. He’s gotten more physical in recent years too, doing spinebusters and DDTs when needed and was a manager during last year’s Ric Flair’s Last Match with a second-generation team of Horsemen with his son Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. and his place in every wrestling Hall of Fame he’s in is secure and ever-growing as his career continues on. He’ll retain his WCW theme “Coast” in the game – which is one upside of WCW using a lot of production music that can be licensed, unlike WWE themes that they own.