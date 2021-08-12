Art of Rally Now Available for Switch, Xbox One Alongside Game Pass Release

Last year, Art of Rally hit PC in both DRM-free forms via GOG and on Steam – and it was extraordinary. Its unique visual style combined with strategy makes for a game that is a joy to behold and made even better with a stunning photo mode. It enables the user to change angles and capture more of the beauty of the in-game world. It may look simple on the surface, but when you freeze a frame and see things like flower petals flowing in the breeze near grass, it really shows how much care went into the world.

Those seeking goal-driven fun will have a blast, and those just wanting to drive around and have fun will be in for a treat too. Art of Rally can be enjoyed on the Switch now via the eShop and on Xbox One and PC via Xbox Game Pass. It’s a game that remains memorable long after a play session.