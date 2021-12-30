Ashes of Creation Previewed in Unreal Engine 5

Recently, Intrepid Studios announced that they’ve moved development of Ashes of Creation to Unreal Engine 5. According to the developer, the main reason for the change is that the new engine will enable development to proceed more quickly, and it will enable the team to take advantage of some of the new tools built into Unreal Engine 5. Now, fans can have a brief look at what Ashes of Creation will look like on the new engine. Check it out in the trailer below.

Ashes of Creation has been in the works for some time now, and it seems that fans will have to wait a while longer yet. Even so, Intrepid Studios has been providing regular updates via their various social media accounts, so fans can at least rest assured that progress is being made. With the game already looking this impressive, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before a release window is announced.