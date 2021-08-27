Asphalt 8+ Now Available on Apple Arcade

The Asphalt series has become the go-to standard for mobile racing games – and now its eighth mainline entry is getting a revamped release on Apple Arcade devices. The series has hit consoles before with the Switch getting Asphalt 9 and that game is actually on Apple Arcade too – making this 2021 re-release of an older entry in the series a bit odd on the surface. However, one nice thing with Apple Arcade versions of games is that they aren’t allowed to have microtransactions – and that poses an interesting shift in the series.

While there have been some portable entries on the DS, 3DS, and Vita before that weren’t free to play – this is the first entry that has been rebuilt after the fact to feel more like a console game in how you unlock content. Asphalt 8+ is now available for download on Apple Arcade devices and offers up a thrilling challenge for those seeking a blend of Burnout-style thrills with arcade racing simplicity and a touch of trick-based craziness too.