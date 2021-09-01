Asphalt 9: Legends Hits Xbox One, Xbox Series Consoles

In October of 2019, Asphalt 9: Legends hit the Nintendo Switch and now, Gameloft has released it on the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. This free-to-play action/arcade racer offers up a lot of fun and content – and this is the first time the series has hit the Xbox consoles. Those used to the Switch version can look forward to massively-improved graphics – especially in regards to the lighting. Seeing so much real-time lighting bounce off of cars at night really allows the game to shine in a way it hasn’t before. Unfortunately, progress doesn’t carry over from the Switch version – so players will have to re-earn everything. Hopefully, Game Pass perks are unleashed later that help ease this burden a bit. Xbox players can look forward to exclusive skins and can enjoy the game across any Xbox platform now.