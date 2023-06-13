Assassin’s Creed Mirage Receives Story Trailer, Gameplay Walkthrough

Yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward was a welcome return to putting on a presentation featuring new trailers and announcements in front of a live audience for the French publisher.

While Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars Outlaws may have gotten the final spot in the show with an extended look at gameplay after being revealed at the Xbox Showcase, Assassin’s Creed got its own spotlight with not one but three games being featured on-stage. Assassin’s Creed Nexus was revealed as a VR title for Meta Quest 2, Pro and 3 which will include all-new missions starring three familiar protagonists: Ezio Auditore, Connor Kenway and Kassandra. Meanwhile, the mobile game Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade got its first teaser trailer as the series heads to ancient China during the third century BC. Nexus is slated to launch this holiday season, while Codename Jade will be hosting a closed beta “soon.”

The main attraction of the Assassin’s Creed segment is the upcoming Mirage, which has been marketed since its reveal back in September as a return to form for the series as it forgoes RPG elements in favor of a more traditional open world adventure. Set in ninth century Baghdad, players will take control of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief who is rescued by the Hidden Ones and begins his journey to become an assassin. The story trailer below dives into Basim’s tale as he learns about the origins of the brotherhood and the Templar Order, and teases that there may be some supernatural forces that Basim must deal with as well.

Afterwards, fans were treated to the first lengthy look at gameplay for Mirage, with the gameplay walkthrough below featuring eight minutes of direct footage. After causing a commotion in the streets of Baghdad, Basim escapes to a secret hideout to chat with his associates and pick up a new tool along the way. After selecting his next contract, the remainder of the video focuses on an assassination attempt, as the player character makes use of their hidden blade, smoke bombs and parkour abilities to finish off their target and disappear into the crowds.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.