Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Take Players to 9th-Century Baghdad in a Classic Assassin’s Creed Experience

Ubisoft has formally released details about the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Those longing for a classic Assassin’s Creed experience without any RPG fluff are finally getting their game. Ubisoft yesterday formally announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage following a leak that forced them to reveal the existence of the game earlier this month. According to Ubisoft, the game takes the franchise back to its roots, focusing story and action-adventure gameplay that includes stealth, parkour, and assassinations. It seemingly won’t include any of the filler or grinding that has plagued the series since Origins. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait to see how the game actually looks and plays. The reveal only included a cinematic trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in ninth century Baghdad during the city’s best days. You play as Basim, a street thief with horrifying visions, seeking justice and answers. Following a series of unfortunate events, Basim finds himself recruited and trained by the Hidden Ones. This is the same Basim that appears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as Mirage takes place twenty years before that game.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches sometime in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna.