Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Launches on Switch Today

Back in 2016, Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on PS4 and Xbox One, which brought the trilogy of titles featuring the titular Italian assassin to the eighth generation of consoles.

Last month, the French publisher announced that the re-release compilation would be making its way to Nintendo’s hybrid platform, and the day has finally arrived. To mark the occasion, Ubisoft has released the launch trailer below that features the three games, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, as well as the two short films, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers, that are included as part of the collection. The Switch version will also take advantage of HD Rumble and the touchscreen capabilities of the platform.

For more on Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, be sure to check out our review of the Xbox One version.