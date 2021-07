Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Eivor Nendoroid Open for Pre-Order

No need to be sneaky with this opportunity. The latest in the celebrated stealth series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has a brand new Nendoroid for fans to include as part of their collections.

Eivor comes featuring a head tattoo, braided hair and fur-inspired detailing. A pair of axes, the crafted shield, the Hidden Blade weapon and articulated joints allow Eivor to be posed as part of the action. S├Żnin the raven is also included as an accessory. A support stand lets you show off Eivor along shelves and desk areas.

Pre-orders are open now and end on August 26. However, it is not available to own until January 2022. Have a look at the images below for a closer look at Eivor.