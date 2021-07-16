Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Eivor Nendoroid Open for Pre-Order

No need to be sneaky with this opportunity. The latest in the celebrated stealth series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has a brand new Nendoroid for fans to include as part of their collections.

Eivor comes featuring a head tattoo, braided hair and fur-inspired detailing. A pair of axes, the crafted shield, the Hidden Blade weapon and articulated joints allow Eivor to be posed as part of the action. Sýnin the raven is also included as an accessory. A support stand lets you show off Eivor along shelves and desk areas.

Pre-orders are open now and end on August 26. However, it is not available to own until January 2022. Have a look at the images below for a closer look at Eivor.