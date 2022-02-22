Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Free Weekend Begins this Thursday

Despite launching over a year ago, Ubisoft has yet to offer curious players the opportunity to check out the latest entry in their historical open world franchise for free.

Now, as seasoned players patiently wait for the upcoming Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, the preload for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first free weekend has gone live ahead of the start date of February 24. From that day until February 28, players on any platform can check out the full experience of becoming the European Viking Eivor during the ninth century, with all progress carrying over if players wish to purchase the full game.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.