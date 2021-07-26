Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC Launches in August

Ubisoft today revealed the release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second major expansion, The Siege of Paris.

Eivor is nearly ready for a vacation in France. There he’ll sip wine, conquer new lands, battle new enemies, and forge new alliances. It’s all part of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC, which officially launches August 12 on all platforms.

The Siege of Paris adds a new region, Francia, and is based around the titular Viking battle. There’ll be plenty of new quests to undertake as Eivor gallops across the French countryside. Find new weapons, gear, skills, and abilities to aid you in battle against new enemy types. The expansion also brings the classic Black Box Infiltration missions back, giving you a target and free rein to decide how to assassinate him/her.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris launches August 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Ubisoft Connect, and Luna. It’s included as part of the Season Pass and available as a standalone purchase.