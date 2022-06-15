Assetto Corsa Competizione Announces Land of the Free DLC

505 Games and developer Kunos Simulazioni have announced a new DLC for Assetto Corsa Competizione that is releasing on June 30 on PC. This version will get the update first with Land of the Free DLC. Three new American tracks are being added to the game. Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, Watkins Glen International Speedway in Watkins Glen, NY and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. There is no date set for the console version of the DLC as those platforms are still awaiting the latest 1.8 physics update. There is no confirmation on pricing for the DLC as of yet. You can check out the trailer below.