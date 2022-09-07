Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars Launch Date And Pre-Orders Announced

Asterigos: Curse Of The Stars is a third person action RPG set in a world of Greek and Roman mythology. Players will step in the boots of Hilda, a young warrior on a quest to uncover the secrets of cursed city Aphes. The journey is perilous as the citizens of Aphes have been transformed into horrific monsters so Hilda must master several different fighting styles with multiple weapons and magic items. Dozens of monsters lurk in the city along with over twenty boss battles. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 11. Pre-orders are currently live for PC and Xbox and will open for PlayStation consoles on September 9. A playable demo is now available on PC via Steam and will come to consoles closer to launch.