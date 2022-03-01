Astro A10 Second Generation Headsets Available for Consoles, PC

The first generation Astro A10 headsets were a game changer for the Astro brand due to their blend of price and quality. The Astro line was long-used for headsets in the $200 range, and getting one for under $100 was something of a rarity even on the second-hand market. The over-the-ear design was solid and the $50-$60 price made them an easy go-to for anyone wanting a quality wired headset. Outside of a wireless version in the A20, however, the A10 line hasn’t seen much shaking up in years. We had a chance to check out a presentation showcasing the second generation of the A10 and will be checking the headset out soon. From what’s been shown off, it’s an impressive value for the money.

The new version of the headset has been made lighter and uses smaller drivers — which helps the device be more eco-friendly while also allowing for better-quality sound. One way it was made lighter was by simply not using glue and avoiding a steel headband, while also being a carbon-neutral design. Energy usage when plugged into a console controller is slated to be better than ever, as is a more user-friendly design.

Buyers can have ear cushions and headbands replaced by the Logitech support team, which will allow for a longer lifespan for the product. The increase in color options is nice too, with green, lilac, grey, white and black all having a variety of color accents to help them stand out. Second-gen A10 are available via Astro now and we should be covering it in depth within the next few weeks.