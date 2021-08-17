ASTRO Gaming, Timbuk2 Team up for new Laptop and Mobile Gaming Bags

ASTRO Gaming is getting in on the gaming protection market with a new collaboration with a major brand. It is teaming up with San Francisco-based Timbuk2 for not only a new laptop bag, but a bag for protecting your Nintendo Switch. These stylish, functional and durable bags offer a ton of depth for storage options for the travel-heavy gamer. The Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection includes the BP-35 Gaming Backpack and the CS-03 Crossbody Sling.

Both the backpack and the sling are water resistant and include heavy duty fabric and padded pockets to protect the most critical components that you have for your journey. With a multitude of storage pockets , organizational pouches, stretch mesh quick-attach anchor points, both the BP-35 Gaming Backpack and CS-03 Crossbody Sling offer plenty of ways to maximize your goods on the go. These also include adjustable air-mesh straps and quick-release buckles.

“Born in the innovative city of San Francisco, Timbuk2 and ASTRO Gaming are intimately familiar with the highs and lows of startup life. We’re even connected at a foundational level – one of ASTRO’s co-founders is a former Timbuk2 team member,” said Aron Drayer, Vice President of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “Both companies share product philosophies that have resulted in the creation of unique, functional products that stand the test of time. Timbuk2’s premium gear is trusted for its legendary quality and bespoke design. ASTRO Gaming develops premium equipment to enhance the gaming experience.”

On top of the water resistant panels, the BP-35 Gaming Backpack is designed to deliver long-lasting comfort. Users can expect adjustable air mesh shoulder and sternum straps for a secure fit. Ventilation on the rear of the backpack allows for better air flow, which means less sweat for long journeys. Hidden compression straps in the backpack allow for better weight distribution since the backpack supports up to two laptops 16″ laptops, securely. Both an internal and external padded sleeve will help protect your prized equipment.

The amount of pockets and storage innovations will have you grabbing things to take with you that you never thought of. A large full clamshell opening, a quick-access magnetic fold pocket in the front, dual 16″ laptop sleeves, an expandable side pocket, a soft top pocket that features brushed tricot, a d-ring for quick attachments, front dual mesh support pockets for cables and cords, dual zip-sided water pockets, and finally a vista loop to secure external equipment. Did I mention the headset pocket? Yes, there is also a dedicated ASTRO Gaming Gear Pocket on the BP-35. This includes a dedicated slot for storing your gaming headset and an expandable pocket for your ASTRO MixAmp Pro. There are also two additional gear pockets that can store the ASTRO C40 controller. The style also features the ASTRO Gaming touch with tonal reflective branding on the front panel for higher visibility, a branded jacquard webbing that blends in well, and built-in Velcro to show off pins and patches.

“For more than 30 years, Timbuk2 has built a legacy of innovative products that combine rugged durability and stylish design,” said Timbuk2 President, Deborah Palmer Keiser. “Because ASTRO Gaming shares our ethos, our partnership has allowed us to push further together, developing a first-in-class bags that lets gamers take their gear to the next level. We’re incredibly excited about our partnership, and our entry into the gaming market.”

If the full backpack is a bit too much and you need something more subtle, the CS-03 Crossbody Sling brings all the protective materials and comfort of its big brother in a smaller package. The CS-03 allows for the storage of 15 cartridges or SD Cards depending on the platform you use. A customized padded pocket with brushed tricot will help protect your Nintendo Switch or other mobile gaming device. A back zipper pocket will also allow most smartphones to fit in it. This also includes the magnetic fold over front pocket along with two stretch mesh pockets, a daisy chain and D-ring for quick attachment, a key keeper and a vista loop for external equipment. It also features the same design cues as the backpack as the CS-03 looks to be the go-to for mobile storage on the go.

ASTRO Gaming sent over both of these to check out, and they are no doubt premium bags. Simply feeling the exterior proves that water stands no chance. The comfort of wearing them is not a task, and the silver styling is subtle yet noticeable. The ability to secure the backpack with the sternum strap may aim towards a smaller person, but this is a big plus if you are on a bicycle or motorcycle. The backpack has an overwhelming amount of pockets that you’ll have no reason to say you forgot anything at home. The magnetic front pockets are game changers and both are extremely secure.

The quality of both the backpack and the sling can only be experienced. With this type of quality, there will be quality pricing. The BP-35 Gaming Backpack retails for $199.99, but offers so much that you will feel the purchase is warranted. The CS-03 Crossbody Sling is a much lower price at $79.99, and if you’re looking for easy mobile and phone storage that provides the amount of protection this thing does, that is an excellent price. Both the backpack and crossbody sling are available now at ASTRO or Timbuk2.