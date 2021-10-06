ASTRO Launches New ID Collection 2 Product Line

Astro has long been known as a premium supplier of top-notch gaming audio – with both their headsets and mixamps enabling fantastic experiences. Today, they introduced a new line of headsets – the ID C2 variant of the Astro A40. The ID Collection 2 enables players to create personalized headsets that match their style with bold color combinations. The headset customizer enables over 500,000 color combos and they have teamed up with creators like Khleo Thomas, TheGrefG, and CaptainSparklez to craft templates for folks to enjoy.

There are a lot of template colors to work with, including a black and purple design and a sleek white, gold, and black headset that would be perfect for fans of All Elite Wrestling. The blue and red motif works nicely for either Superman or Spider-Man fans. The headset customization includes the headset frame, ear cushions, headband, mute cable, alongside the mic and speaker tags. They go for $199.99 and include all parts and shipping with an expected arrival of about four weeks after the order directly from ASTROGaming.