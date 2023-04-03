Asus ROG Ally Brings Windows PC Gaming to the Portable Space in a Big Way

The Asus ROG brand is known for high-end gaming PC devices alongside things like accessories, and now it’s coming to a portable form factor with the ROG Ally. Directly going after the portable PC gaming space currently dominated by the Steam Deck, the Ally is aided by being a Windows device first and foremost – so anything made for Windows should be able to run just fine without having to worry about an emulation layer like the Steam Deck does.

ROG and AMD have made a super-fast custom APU and it uses a full HD screen, with the goal being to make it possible to see it in any lighting conditions. Dual fans should help ensure quiet operation and beyond playing Steam games, you will be able to enjoy games from GOG, EA, and Ubisoft’s launchers as well. External display is possible with enhanced performance using an XG Mobile eGPU, which will also charge the Ally. The ROG Ally will be available to pre-order soon, with Best Buy being the first company that ROG has announced publicly.