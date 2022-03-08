Atari Acquires MobyGames, Outlines Plans to Continue Site

MobyGames has been one of the best resources for game information for many years and was essentially the gaming equivalent of IMDb. Gaming credits allow the crew to get recognition for years to come and the database has been worked on for many years. Atari has announced that alongside acquiring it, they will be able to keep the database growing and keep the site active with more resources than ever before. This move will also allow the site to improve in ways that it couldn’t before while still keeping the site’s integrity intact. It looks like a great move for the site as a whole and should allow for more gaming history to be preserved.