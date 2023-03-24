Atari Aims to Blend the Past and Present With Pixel Ripped 1978

A few years ago, Pixel Ripped 1989 aimed to bring a VR spin on what it was like to grow up in the late ’80s, but did so with hurdles. The lack of licensing from other companies made it an homage-filled experience and one that was hurting a bit in terms of authenticity as a result. It was announced that Atari will be partnering up with developer ARVORE for a sequel, which in timeline form, would be a prequel called Pixel Ripped 1978 that will carry the Atari license.

Gameplay-wise, it will feature 3D and VR recreations of Atari classics – making them playable in a way that they have never been before. Pixel Ripped 1978 shows a ton of promise and it will be launching on every major VR platform available, so it should do quite well – especially with nothing else being quite like it when it comes to creating classic game experiences in VR. The game will launch this summer.