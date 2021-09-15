Atari Announces September Showcase Titles for the VCS

September is halfway over and Atari is hyping up their September lineup. Joining the existing Library of Aery – A Journey Beyond Time and Aery – Broken Memories is Aery – Sky Castle on September 24. Those seeking a relaxing time will love Aery, while those wanting a bit more excitement can find it in Bit the Bullet. Mega Cat Studios is back and allows you to run and gun foes with a healthy array of unlockable skills and abilities. Those wanting a bit of mech-based warfare will want to look into Guntech 2.0 – which makes use of the classic joystick for spinning stick action. Pixel Cup Soccer is another sleeper of a game and offers up a pixel art style with unique conditions like snow on the field to create a memorable experience.