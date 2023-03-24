Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Now Available on Consoles, PC

The third entry in the Atelier Ryza series is here and offers up a thrilling mix of combat, alchemy and incredible character chemistry. GUST has worked hard to create a compelling story and has done a fantastic job with it. The follow-up to 2021’s prior entry brings a summerset island adventure.

The game’s blend of turn-based combat with fast action and being able to switch between characters in real-time makes each battle more engaging than most JRPGs, while the alchemy system is a fun way to craft both items and weapons. We greatly enjoyed our time with Ryza’s third adventure, which is available now on all consoles and on PC. The game’s first DLC pack is also availabl now and includes swimsuit packs for the playable cast.