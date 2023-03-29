Atlas Fallen Delayed to August

Deck13 announced their latest action-RPG game, Atlas Fallen, in the summer of last year, but only got around to showcasing gameplay recently after a May release date was announced for the game. And most recently, PAX East attendees were able to experience a hands-on demo of the game, which we were able to check out and can definitely say came off as quite promising indeed. Still, it seemed a bit odd the the major showcases for the game were coming out so close to the game’s release, and with that in mind, it now comes as no surprise that the game has now been delayed to August.

As seen in the tweet below from Deck13, the reason for the delay simply boils down to a need to apply a little more polish, ensuring that the best version of the game will be ready for players. The team also ensured that more updates and gameplay will come in early summer (likely as a part of Summer Game Fest or E3), and that they appreciate the positive feedback so far. Atlas Fallen and its sand-surfing fantasy world will now arrive on August 10 for PC, PS5, and XSX.