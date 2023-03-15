ATLUS Announces a Partnered Shin Megami Tensei Concert

ATLUS is partnering with the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) to host a Shin Megami Tensei themed concert during Anime Expo in July. The concert will be titled the “Shin Megami Tensei 30th LIVE: Band of Shadows Concert”. The concert will be part of Anime Expo’s 2023 programming line-up and will be exclusive to those attending the convention. Tickets will go on sale at a future date, but fans can receive information by subscribing to the ATLUS newsletter.

Hosted over July 4 weekend, Anime Expo brings together anime and Japanese pop culture fans and industry members from around the world. A special announcement video for the concert has also released to celebrate the event: