Avengers’ End of 2021 Roadmap Includes Spider-Man, First Raid

Last month, Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics reiterated that they are still planning to bring Spider-Man as a new playable hero on PS5 and PS4 by the end of the year.

Now, the studio has shared an updated roadmap on what is planned for the live service superhero game for the next few months, although it lacks any sort of specific dates or months for the majority of it. The big highlights are the aforementioned Spider-Man hero event, along with the game’s first raid where players will confront Klaw, a power level cap increase from 150 to 175, and reworks for resources and gear upgrading. In addition, the next several months will also see new community activities, returning events, a new enemy type called Echoes that will appear during the raid, and more cosmetics including ones inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a later tweet, Crystal Dynamics also confirmed that they will not be a part of tomorrow’s PlayStation Showcase, but will show more of Spider-Man and their plans for 2022 when the time is right. Be sure to check out their State of the Game blog for more detailed information on what’s to come for Marvel’s Avengers in 2021.

For more on Marvel’s Avengers, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.