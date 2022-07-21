Avenging Spirit Coming to Consoles, Evercade on July 29

Avenging Spirit is something of a hidden gem for arcade fans because it wasn’t a massive release in its time and it also hasn’t seen a ton of re-releases either. However, that’s all going to change when it comes to every console on the market alongside the Evercade family of devices on July 29. The Evercade release will be on a cartridge with seven other Jaleco arcade games, while the console releases will be standalone releases of just Avenging Spirit.

In a beat-em-up and fighting game-filled era, Avenging Spirit stood out by being an action-platformer. As a guy killed by a crime syndicate, you took over the bodies of foes to take them out and save your girlfriend. Possessing foes may turn you into a ninja, a mobster or a vampire among others and change your play style up with every new character. There are over 20 characters to play as and there weren’t many games then or even now offering that kind of versatility. It will be release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on July 29 for $5.99.