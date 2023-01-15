Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online Ends With $2.64 Million Raised

Well, that’s a wrap for this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick event. After one straight week of some truly impressive speedrunning across an impressive variety of games, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online has now officially ended, having raised $2,642,493 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in the process. While that may not have matched the heights of last year’s record-breaking total, raising such a massive amount of money for a good cause is still an incredible feat, and all of the runners and members of the GDQ crew should once again feel be praised for pulling off another one of gaming’s most epic charity events.

The week ended with an Any% Warpless run of Super Mario Bros. 3 by mitchflowerpower for the finale, topped off with a bonus second Any% run afterwards as a reward for hitting the $2.6 million mark. However, most of the focus was arguably on the penultimate run before it, an All Lords run of Pokémon Legends: Arceus by halqery. While the $2 million mark had been reached a little before that during Nyk_Style’s run of Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Pokémon Legends ended up bring in quite a chunk of change thanks to its incentives, those being $100,00 for a Glitch Exhibition, & $250,000 raised to “ATTACK & DETHRONE POKÉMON GOD” (translation: Battle the game’s true final boss, followed by Arceus).

All of those runs were quite impressive, but there were several others throughout the whole week, of course. Several several speedrunning skills were on display alongside entertaining commentary (plus several memes concerning airboats and beans), and there even a nice handful of world records set along the way. New records were set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, PowerWash Simulator, and the prototype for Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option (a headliner for the always-entertaining “Awful Games Done Quick” block). The most talked-about record, though was during a four-way race of Super Mario Galaxy 2, where ImJhay managed to beat the old record by a slim two seconds, which is particularly impressive for such a high-profile game with a huge amount of speedrunners.

So it was another amazing year with a lot of money raised, but Games Done Quick still has more in store throughout the year, with daily GDQ Hotfix shows over on their Twitch channel, their all-woman speedrunning event Frost Fatales 2023 to be held next from February 26 to March 4 to help benefit Malala Fund, and of course, Summer Games Done Quick 2023 to be held from May 28 to June 4. But for now, everyone involved in Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 can enjoy a well-deserved rest after having raised so much for charity over a whole week, as the rest of us catch up on what we’ve missed over at the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.