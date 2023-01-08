Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online Kicks Off

Well, it’s that time of the year again. Games Done Quick returns with Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online, the week-long speedrunning marathon held to help raise fund for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. While the event has switched back to online-only instead of in-person for now due to various concerns, the event should still be just as exciting, as evidenced alone by the massive hype train that began before the initial pre-show began. Truly, it should be a rather epic speedrunning showcase for a great cause.

The whole thing will be kicking off with an Any% run of Splatoon 3 by LonTr0, but other notable AGDQ newcomers from 2022’s finest include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Frogun, Wavetale, Neon White, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb, Freedom Planet 2, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and even Stray as an unlockable bonus game, among others to be featured throughout the week. And of course, expect entries from classic franchises like Mario, Resident Evil, Mega Man, Sonic, and Metal Gear as well, not to mention the always-enjoyable Awful Block (anyone down a speedrun of the prototype for Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option?). Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online will be held from now until after midnight EST on Sunday, January 15 (pending any schedule changes), so head on over to the Games Done Quick Twitch channel to watch the whole thing, or over at the official GDQ site where you can also check out the full schedule, bid incentives, prizes, and of course, where you can donate towards a worthy cause.