Babylon’s Fall Getting Pulled From Service

Many will say the writing was on the wall even before the game was even out. And as soon as the state of Babylon’s Fall at release — when it launched for PS5, PS4 & PC last March — became public knowledge and widespread on top, it was hard to see how PlatinumGames and Square Enix were going to rescue their latest collaborative attempt at an always-online, live-service take on the former studio’s usual prowess in the hack-and-slash sub-genre. But alas, Square Enix have made official what many suspected: they’re pulling the plug on Babylon’s Fall. According to an update provided via the game’s blog, the game’s online-only service will cease at the end of February next year — less than a year since its original launch. As a result, all future updates and seasonal content, which prior to this announcement were assured to be in production, have been cancelled.

Being an always-online title, it means that even after the servers are taken down, Babylon’s Fall cannot even be played in an offline capacity — all manner of player progression and investment (in-game and monetary alike) completely wiped. Understandably, the game has now been pulled from both the PS Store and Steam marketplace alike; searching for the game provides zero means of purchasing the game in any form. A fairly sad end to what has been a largely uphill battle for Platinum and Square Enix to remedy. Made worse by a near-universal negative reaction across the board, coupled with a player-count that has very quickly dropped off to the point of single-digits at one point. And that’s without mentioning this was a fully-priced title that, even at launch, played host to a myriad of micro-transactions and ways for players to spend even more money in-game, on cosmetics and weapons alike. Let alone its myriad of gameplay, visual and technical issues that alone, have plagued Babylon’s Fall — granting it such infamy when it comes to video game releases in 2022.