Today, 2K and Visual Concepts officially introduced Bad Bunny to WWE 2K23. The team released a gameplay video showing off his moves in the upcoming game. Bad Bunny will be a pre-order bonus for the game that launches on March 17 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC as he will be playable and be offered as a Ruby MyFACTION Card. This is his first appearance in the WWE 2K series as you can expect high flying moves from the music artist. You can check out the video below.