Bad News U Pack DLC Now Available for WWE 2K23, Hall of Champions Invitational Announced

2K has officially announced the fifth and final DLC pack for WWE 2K23. The Bad News U Pack is headlined by Mr. Bad News himself, Wade Barrett. Barrett currently is the WWE RAW commentator, but was a five-time Intercontinental Champion and a former King of the Ring winner. He also entered WWE with the Nexus over fifteen years ago, which would be the first form of the NXT brand that fans know today. There are five total WWE Superstars available in this pack in total with one female WWE Superstar included.

Returning for the first time in over ten years is Eve Torres to the series. The three-time Divas Champion and 2007 Diva Search winner will join the cast along with three NXT standouts making their debut. Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Damon Kemp are included in the pack. The new addition of these Superstars also brings 46 new moves and taunts into the game. These can be used for custom characters in the creation suite. Players can also expect each one to have their own MyFACTION card.

2K has also announced the inaugural WWE 2K23 Hall of Champions Invitational. Eight of the WWE 2K NextMaker content creators are looking for a tag team partner for a WWE 2K23 tournament. Community participants will be chosen by submitting a promo video on social media. These will be judged by 2K and NextMakers based on originality, creativity, passion and skill demonstrated playing WWE 2K23. From their, the selected will get paired with a NextMaker for an eight-team elimination bracket, “The Qualifier”, and this will be played online. After two rounds, the final two teams will advance to a physical event, “The Finals”. The video needs to be up to one minute, and unique as to why they deserve to be selected to compete in the Invitational. Entrants will need to use #WWE2K23, #HallOfChampions, and #contest hashtags as a reply comment on WWE 2K’s contest tweet. They can be posted organically on Instagram/TikTok channels, as well.

Lastly, MyFACTION is getting a new card collection on August 25 called Danger Zone Series 2. Shortly after on September 1, a new Payback card collection set will also beavailable. The new Evolution Hurts Live Event Faction Focus that features members of the former Hurt Business will run from August 18 – September 5. This will challenge players to use specific MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin cards that will unlock a Diamond Bobby Lashley apex reward card. Finally, the Ultimate Needle Movers event starring Rhea Ripley will run August 26 – September 5 with a Diamond Chyna being the reward.